2033 Reaga Reagan St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 8:38 AM
1 of 1
2033 Reaga Reagan St
2033 Reagan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2033 Reagan Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
On sublet
Best location in uptown.
Remodeled and contemporary funky.
2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath
Pool
Spacious and comfortable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have any available units?
2033 Reaga Reagan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2033 Reaga Reagan St currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Reaga Reagan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Reaga Reagan St pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St offer parking?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have a pool?
Yes, 2033 Reaga Reagan St has a pool.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have accessible units?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Reaga Reagan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Reaga Reagan St does not have units with air conditioning.
