All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 203 N Colson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
203 N Colson
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

203 N Colson

203 North Colson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 North Colson Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled 1913 mansion turned into 5 great apartments. Beautiful units, maintained property, secure grounds and building. Extremely well priced quiet lovely apartment available upstairs very spacious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 N Colson have any available units?
203 N Colson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 N Colson have?
Some of 203 N Colson's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N Colson currently offering any rent specials?
203 N Colson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N Colson pet-friendly?
No, 203 N Colson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 203 N Colson offer parking?
Yes, 203 N Colson offers parking.
Does 203 N Colson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N Colson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N Colson have a pool?
No, 203 N Colson does not have a pool.
Does 203 N Colson have accessible units?
No, 203 N Colson does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N Colson have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 N Colson does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Hill
5787 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University