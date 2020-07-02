All apartments in Dallas
2029 Clearview Circle

2029 Clearview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Clearview Circle, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Near Illnois and Hampton - 1 Story Wood Frame House on a Large Corner Lot Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Hardwood Floors (Gas) Wall Heater and (2) Covered Parking Spaces. New Interior Painting. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE1870882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Clearview Circle have any available units?
2029 Clearview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2029 Clearview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Clearview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Clearview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Clearview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Clearview Circle offers parking.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Clearview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle have a pool?
No, 2029 Clearview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle have accessible units?
No, 2029 Clearview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Clearview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Clearview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2029 Clearview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

