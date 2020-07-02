2029 Clearview Circle

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Near Illnois and Hampton - 1 Story Wood Frame House on a Large Corner Lot Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Hardwood Floors (Gas) Wall Heater and (2) Covered Parking Spaces. New Interior Painting. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



