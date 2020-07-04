All apartments in Dallas
2025 El Capitan Drive

2025 El Capitan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 El Capitan Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, granite countertops, a dishwasher, a fenced-in backyard with a covered porch, a car port and a one-car garage! The home is near Whiterock Marketplace, with stores such as Fiest Mart, Marshalls & HomeGoods, Ross, Taco Bell, The Home Depot, McDonald's and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 El Capitan Drive have any available units?
2025 El Capitan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 El Capitan Drive have?
Some of 2025 El Capitan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 El Capitan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 El Capitan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 El Capitan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 El Capitan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2025 El Capitan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 El Capitan Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 El Capitan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 El Capitan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 El Capitan Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 El Capitan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 El Capitan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 El Capitan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 El Capitan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 El Capitan Drive has units with dishwashers.

