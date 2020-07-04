Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2025 Cedar Valley Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:12 PM
2025 Cedar Valley Lane
2025 Cedar Valley Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2025 Cedar Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home. Call CSS for appointment
Fill out TAR Lease Application and send to Listing Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have any available units?
2025 Cedar Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have?
Some of 2025 Cedar Valley Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2025 Cedar Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Cedar Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Cedar Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Cedar Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Cedar Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
