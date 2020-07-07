All apartments in Dallas
2023 W Jefferson Boulevard
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

2023 W Jefferson Boulevard

2023 West Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2023 West Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have any available units?
2023 W Jefferson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2023 W Jefferson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 W Jefferson Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

