All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2022 Wild Creek Court.
2022 Wild Creek Court
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM
1 of 9
2022 Wild Creek Court
2022 Wild Creek Court
·
Location
2022 Wild Creek Court, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful country home. Nice flooring on the interior. Great fenced backyard. Kitchen has a good layout with plenty of cabinet space. Schedule a showing and take a look at this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have any available units?
2022 Wild Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2022 Wild Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Wild Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Wild Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Wild Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Wild Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Wild Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2022 Wild Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2022 Wild Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Wild Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Wild Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Wild Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
