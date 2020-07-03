Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 202 E 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
202 E 5th Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:12 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 E 5th Street
202 East 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Botello
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
202 East 5th Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 E 5th Street have any available units?
202 E 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 202 E 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 E 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 E 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 202 E 5th Street offer parking?
No, 202 E 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 E 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E 5th Street have a pool?
No, 202 E 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 E 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 E 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 E 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 E 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 E 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University