2015 N Garrett Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

East Dallas 1/1 $900 w/Pool, Parking, - Property Id: 51256



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



East Dallas unit w/Pool, Assigned parking, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places,



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.

All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51256

Property Id 51256



(RLNE5718527)