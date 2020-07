Amenities

walk in closets oven refrigerator

Very nice cute 3 br 1 bath house in a quite neighborhood close to the trinity river. Master bedroom is huge and has 2 walk in closets. Property has new paint on the outside and new floors in the bedroom.

Has a small shed in the back for storage.

Priced to rent quickly this one wont last long. Come see this house