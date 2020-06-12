All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2004 Huntingdon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2004 Huntingdon Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

2004 Huntingdon Avenue

2004 Huntingdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2004 Huntingdon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATH, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR. THIS HOME IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A PARK. SECTION 8 WELCOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have any available units?
2004 Huntingdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have?
Some of 2004 Huntingdon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Huntingdon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Huntingdon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Huntingdon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Huntingdon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University