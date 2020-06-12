2004 Huntingdon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203 Cedar Crest
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATH, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, STOVE, AND REFRIGERATOR. THIS HOME IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A PARK. SECTION 8 WELCOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
