Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2001 Redman Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2001 Redman Circle
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2001 Redman Circle
2001 Redman Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2001 Redman Circle, Dallas, TX 75223
South Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 Redman Circle have any available units?
2001 Redman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2001 Redman Circle have?
Some of 2001 Redman Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2001 Redman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Redman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Redman Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Redman Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Redman Circle offer parking?
No, 2001 Redman Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Redman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Redman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Redman Circle have a pool?
No, 2001 Redman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Redman Circle have accessible units?
No, 2001 Redman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Redman Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Redman Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University