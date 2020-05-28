Rent Calculator
1966 Courtside Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1966 Courtside Drive
1966 Courtside Dr
·
Location
1966 Courtside Dr, Dallas, TX 75051
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1966 Courtside Drive have any available units?
1966 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1966 Courtside Drive have?
Some of 1966 Courtside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1966 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Courtside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1966 Courtside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Courtside Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Courtside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 1966 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Courtside Drive has units with dishwashers.
