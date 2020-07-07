All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

1961 Courtside Drive

1961 Courtside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Courtside Dr, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room, laminate wood and carpet flooring! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Courtside Drive have any available units?
1961 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 Courtside Drive have?
Some of 1961 Courtside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 Courtside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1961 Courtside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Courtside Drive offers parking.
Does 1961 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Courtside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Courtside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

