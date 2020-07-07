1961 Courtside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room, laminate wood and carpet flooring! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

