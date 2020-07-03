All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1955 Market Center Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:52 AM

1955 Market Center Boulevard

1955 Market Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Market Center Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
1955 Market Center Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/20/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it. 3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul. And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Dallas apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Contemporary lighting European-style cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets Expansive nine-foot ceilings GE stainless steel appliance package Granite countertops with Danze polished chrome water sense faucets Italian porcelain tile backsplashes Oval soaking tubs Polished chrome track lighting in kitchen and dining spaces Pre-wired intrusion alarms Radiant under counter lighting Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving Undermount double stainless steel sinks Chef's prep island Full-size washer and dryer now offered in all units Personal fenced yards Personal patios and balconies Vanity areas with dual sinks Wood-style flooring, stained concrete floors, or Italian porcelain tile floors ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen Business center with access to both Mac and PC computers Controlled access building Electric vehicle charging stations available Elevator access Entertainment-centric clubhouse Five distinct courtyards Fully equipped athletic center Geometric pool with sunning ledge Onsite recycling program Onsite Starbucks coffee bar Outdoor grills for entertaining Pet friendly Remote-control access multi-level parking garage Trinity Strand hike and bike trail with future connection to Katy trail Electronic parcel locker system Complimentary bike and helmet rentals ------------------------------------------------- Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started. [ Published 21-May-19 / ID 2983346 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have any available units?
1955 Market Center Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have?
Some of 1955 Market Center Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Market Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Market Center Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Market Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Market Center Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1955 Market Center Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 Market Center Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1955 Market Center Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1955 Market Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Market Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Market Center Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

