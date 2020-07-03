Amenities

1955 Market Center Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/20/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it. 3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul. And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Dallas apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Contemporary lighting European-style cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets Expansive nine-foot ceilings GE stainless steel appliance package Granite countertops with Danze polished chrome water sense faucets Italian porcelain tile backsplashes Oval soaking tubs Polished chrome track lighting in kitchen and dining spaces Pre-wired intrusion alarms Radiant under counter lighting Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving Undermount double stainless steel sinks Chef's prep island Full-size washer and dryer now offered in all units Personal fenced yards Personal patios and balconies Vanity areas with dual sinks Wood-style flooring, stained concrete floors, or Italian porcelain tile floors ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen Business center with access to both Mac and PC computers Controlled access building Electric vehicle charging stations available Elevator access Entertainment-centric clubhouse Five distinct courtyards Fully equipped athletic center Geometric pool with sunning ledge Onsite recycling program Onsite Starbucks coffee bar Outdoor grills for entertaining Pet friendly Remote-control access multi-level parking garage Trinity Strand hike and bike trail with future connection to Katy trail Electronic parcel locker system Complimentary bike and helmet rentals ------------------------------------------------- Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started. [ Published 21-May-19 / ID 2983346 ]