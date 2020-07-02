Nice property with 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom and 1 car garage. New Fence. New carpet. 2 inch blinds. Gutters. Iron bars and door in the front. Application fee $40 per person. No section 8. Pics 1 year old. New pics coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1951 Kraft Street have?
Some of 1951 Kraft Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
