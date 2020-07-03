Rent Calculator
1949 Temper Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 1
1949 Temper Lane
1949 Temper Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1949 Temper Lane, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced in yard.**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1949 Temper Lane have any available units?
1949 Temper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1949 Temper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Temper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Temper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Temper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1949 Temper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Temper Lane offers parking.
Does 1949 Temper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Temper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Temper Lane have a pool?
No, 1949 Temper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1949 Temper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1949 Temper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Temper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 Temper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Temper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Temper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
