Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1931 N Prairie Avenue

1931 North Prairie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1931 North Prairie Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
HUGE PRIVATE FRONT YARD...HOME OFFICE AT THE FIRST FLOOR..COULD BE LEASED AS FURNISHED...Sleek new construction in the heart of Dallas with private driveways, Well Appointed & Beaming with Natural Light w Open Island Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Sleek Finishes, study at the first floor, custom glass backsplashes, solid real wood floor, fire sprinkler, Automatic Garage Door & Nice corner front yards with sprinkler system...Walking Distance to Monarch Park...Located Minutes from Downtown, Baylor Hospital District & the Central Business District. Owner is responsible for the lawn, landscaping and fire sprinkler management. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included...Airbnb is allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1931 N Prairie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1931 N Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 N Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 N Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 N Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1931 N Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1931 N Prairie Avenue offers parking.
Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 N Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 N Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 N Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 N Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 N Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

