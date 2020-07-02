1931 N Prairie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

HUGE PRIVATE FRONT YARD...HOME OFFICE AT THE FIRST FLOOR..COULD BE LEASED AS FURNISHED...Sleek new construction in the heart of Dallas with private driveways, Well Appointed & Beaming with Natural Light w Open Island Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Sleek Finishes, study at the first floor, custom glass backsplashes, solid real wood floor, fire sprinkler, Automatic Garage Door & Nice corner front yards with sprinkler system...Walking Distance to Monarch Park...Located Minutes from Downtown, Baylor Hospital District & the Central Business District. Owner is responsible for the lawn, landscaping and fire sprinkler management. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included...Airbnb is allowed