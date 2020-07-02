1931 N Prairie Avenue

Amenities
HUGE PRIVATE FRONT YARD...HOME OFFICE AT THE FIRST FLOOR..COULD BE LEASED AS FURNISHED...Sleek new construction in the heart of Dallas with private driveways, Well Appointed & Beaming with Natural Light w Open Island Kitchen, Quartz Countertops, Sleek Finishes, study at the first floor, custom glass backsplashes, solid real wood floor, fire sprinkler, Automatic Garage Door & Nice corner front yards with sprinkler system...Walking Distance to Monarch Park...Located Minutes from Downtown, Baylor Hospital District & the Central Business District. Owner is responsible for the lawn, landscaping and fire sprinkler management. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included...Airbnb is allowed