1931 Market Center Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby

Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it.



3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.



And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Dallas apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Contemporary lighting



European-style cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets



Expansive nine-foot ceilings



GE stainless steel appliance package



Granite countertops with Danze polished chrome water sense faucets



Italian porcelain tile backsplashes



Oval soaking tubs



Polished chrome track lighting in kitchen and dining spaces



Pre-wired intrusion alarms



Radiant under counter lighting



Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



Undermount double stainless steel sinks



Chef's prep island



Full-size washer and dryer now offered in all units



Personal fenced yards



Personal patios and balconies



Vanity areas with dual sinks



Wood-style flooring, stained concrete floors, or Italian porcelain tile floors



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating



Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen



Business center with access to both Mac and PC computers



Controlled access building



Electric vehicle charging stations available



Elevator access



Entertainment-centric clubhouse



Five distinct courtyards



Fully equipped athletic center



Geometric pool with sunning ledge



Onsite recycling program



Onsite Starbucks coffee bar



Outdoor grills for entertaining



Pet friendly



Remote-control access multi-level parking garage



Trinity Strand hike and bike trail with future connection to Katy trail



Electronic parcel locker system



Complimentary bike and helmet rentals



-------------------------------------------------



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.