Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1931 Market Center Blvd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1931 Market Center Blvd

1931 Market Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1931 Market Center Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it.

3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.

And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Dallas apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Contemporary lighting

European-style cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets

Expansive nine-foot ceilings

GE stainless steel appliance package

Granite countertops with Danze polished chrome water sense faucets

Italian porcelain tile backsplashes

Oval soaking tubs

Polished chrome track lighting in kitchen and dining spaces

Pre-wired intrusion alarms

Radiant under counter lighting

Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Undermount double stainless steel sinks

Chef's prep island

Full-size washer and dryer now offered in all units

Personal fenced yards

Personal patios and balconies

Vanity areas with dual sinks

Wood-style flooring, stained concrete floors, or Italian porcelain tile floors

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating

Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen

Business center with access to both Mac and PC computers

Controlled access building

Electric vehicle charging stations available

Elevator access

Entertainment-centric clubhouse

Five distinct courtyards

Fully equipped athletic center

Geometric pool with sunning ledge

Onsite recycling program

Onsite Starbucks coffee bar

Outdoor grills for entertaining

Pet friendly

Remote-control access multi-level parking garage

Trinity Strand hike and bike trail with future connection to Katy trail

Electronic parcel locker system

Complimentary bike and helmet rentals

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Market Center Blvd have any available units?
1931 Market Center Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Market Center Blvd have?
Some of 1931 Market Center Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Market Center Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Market Center Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Market Center Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Market Center Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1931 Market Center Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Market Center Blvd offers parking.
Does 1931 Market Center Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 Market Center Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Market Center Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1931 Market Center Blvd has a pool.
Does 1931 Market Center Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1931 Market Center Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1931 Market Center Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Market Center Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

