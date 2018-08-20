1931 Market Center Blvd

Amenities
Ah yes, another sold out crowd at Madison Cube Garden to see you perform. It wasn’t always like this. Back when you started your muppet themed rock-opera band, people thought you were a lunatic. How could you retire from your illustrious career of rocket scientist/professional athlete/famous underwear model? They didn’t understand you. Those were just hobbies. But your muppet rock opera band…...it was your true calling. The thing that kept you up at night year after year. And you’ve done it.
3 years after you’ve retired from your past life the world has been overwhelmed with the once-in-a-lifetime beauty that’s been unleashed from your fuzzy muppet filled soul.
And yeah, you’ve now become super wealthy which means you can finally afford to live in that cool Dallas apartment you’ve been dreaming about. Nice!
Apartment Amenities
Contemporary lighting
European-style cabinetry with 42-inch upper cabinets
Expansive nine-foot ceilings
GE stainless steel appliance package
Granite countertops with Danze polished chrome water sense faucets
Italian porcelain tile backsplashes
Oval soaking tubs
Polished chrome track lighting in kitchen and dining spaces
Pre-wired intrusion alarms
Radiant under counter lighting
Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Undermount double stainless steel sinks
Chef's prep island
Full-size washer and dryer now offered in all units
Personal fenced yards
Personal patios and balconies
Vanity areas with dual sinks
Wood-style flooring, stained concrete floors, or Italian porcelain tile floors
Community Amenities
Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating
Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen
Business center with access to both Mac and PC computers
Controlled access building
Electric vehicle charging stations available
Elevator access
Entertainment-centric clubhouse
Five distinct courtyards
Fully equipped athletic center
Geometric pool with sunning ledge
Onsite recycling program
Onsite Starbucks coffee bar
Outdoor grills for entertaining
Pet friendly
Remote-control access multi-level parking garage
Trinity Strand hike and bike trail with future connection to Katy trail
Electronic parcel locker system
Complimentary bike and helmet rentals
Hello!
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.