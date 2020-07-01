Rent Calculator
1925 Sampsell Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 1
1925 Sampsell Drive
1925 Sampsell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1925 Sampsell Street, Dallas, TX 75051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive have any available units?
1925 Sampsell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1925 Sampsell Drive have?
Some of 1925 Sampsell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1925 Sampsell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Sampsell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Sampsell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Sampsell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Sampsell Drive offers parking.
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Sampsell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Sampsell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Sampsell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Sampsell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Sampsell Drive has units with dishwashers.
