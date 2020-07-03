1925 Moser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

The completely-renovated Apartments at M-Streets are centrally located at the intersection of Moser and Monarch Avenues, in the immensely popular Knox-Henderson area that's known for in-demand restaurants, boutique shopping, and nightlife hotspots. Featuring studio, one, and two bedrooms layouts, residents enjoy all new appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, designer cabinetry, recessed accent lighting, quartz counters, open floor plans, and patios and balconies. Community amenities include digital lock and key, controlled entry and access, gated parking, and a common area with swimming pool.