1925 Moser Avenue
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

1925 Moser Avenue

1925 Moser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Moser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The completely-renovated Apartments at M-Streets are centrally located at the intersection of Moser and Monarch Avenues, in the immensely popular Knox-Henderson area that's known for in-demand restaurants, boutique shopping, and nightlife hotspots. Featuring studio, one, and two bedrooms layouts, residents enjoy all new appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, designer cabinetry, recessed accent lighting, quartz counters, open floor plans, and patios and balconies. Community amenities include digital lock and key, controlled entry and access, gated parking, and a common area with swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Moser Avenue have any available units?
1925 Moser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Moser Avenue have?
Some of 1925 Moser Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Moser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Moser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Moser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Moser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1925 Moser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Moser Avenue offers parking.
Does 1925 Moser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 Moser Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Moser Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1925 Moser Avenue has a pool.
Does 1925 Moser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 Moser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Moser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Moser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

