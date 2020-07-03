Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1923 Pin Oak Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1923 Pin Oak Lane
1923 Pin Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1923 Pin Oak Lane, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new home, spacious and open, light and bright, brick fireplace, island kitchen, big bedrooms. Fresh paint.
Fenced yard, two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have any available units?
1923 Pin Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have?
Some of 1923 Pin Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1923 Pin Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Pin Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Pin Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Pin Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Pin Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Pin Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1923 Pin Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1923 Pin Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Pin Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Pin Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
