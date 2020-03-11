Rent Calculator
1922 Arizona Avenue
1922 Arizona Avenue
·
Location
1922 Arizona Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with a big back yard. There is park in front of the house. New paint, new flooring. Fences backyard. Garage door opener. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
1922 Arizona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1922 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 1922 Arizona Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1922 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Arizona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Arizona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Arizona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Arizona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
