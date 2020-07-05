All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1921 Bodine Ln

1921 Bodine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Bodine Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.Great home for entertaining with formal living an dinning area and green space behind the home. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1921-bodine-ln

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Bodine Ln have any available units?
1921 Bodine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1921 Bodine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Bodine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Bodine Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln offer parking?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln have a pool?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln have accessible units?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Bodine Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Bodine Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

