Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

1918 Myrtlewood Dr

1918 Myrtlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Myrtlewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Z4X9UGw40G&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have any available units?
1918 Myrtlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1918 Myrtlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Myrtlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Myrtlewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr offer parking?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Myrtlewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Myrtlewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

