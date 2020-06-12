All apartments in Dallas
1917 Ashby Street

1917 Ashby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Ashby Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
(469) 438-8337 text - Ashby townhomes - Property Id: 175625 NEW Luxury 2,000 sqft fully furnished 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse. 2 car garage NEW DESIGNER FURNITURE, LINENS AND FINISHINGS. Superior, brand new washer and dryer. Includes a spacious two car garage. Second floor open concept plan for entertaining with the kitchen, dining room & large den. ALL granite counters. Master bedroom includes oversized separate jetted tub, shower & dual vanities. Private outdoor backyard area. Truly in the heart of Dallas! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175625p Property Id 175625 (RLNE5303456) Other Amenities: Other (Floor Covering: Carpet). Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Other (Freezer), Microwave

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1917-ashby-st-dallas-tx-75204-usa-unit-5/7eaa6d55-bac5-45d7-9a45-986e6f92d567

(RLNE5481846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Ashby Street have any available units?
1917 Ashby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Ashby Street have?
Some of 1917 Ashby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Ashby Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Ashby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Ashby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Ashby Street is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Ashby Street offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Ashby Street offers parking.
Does 1917 Ashby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 Ashby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Ashby Street have a pool?
No, 1917 Ashby Street does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Ashby Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 Ashby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Ashby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Ashby Street has units with dishwashers.

