1917 Ashby Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

(469) 438-8337 text - Ashby townhomes - Property Id: 175625 NEW Luxury 2,000 sqft fully furnished 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse. 2 car garage NEW DESIGNER FURNITURE, LINENS AND FINISHINGS. Superior, brand new washer and dryer. Includes a spacious two car garage. Second floor open concept plan for entertaining with the kitchen, dining room & large den. ALL granite counters. Master bedroom includes oversized separate jetted tub, shower & dual vanities. Private outdoor backyard area. Truly in the heart of Dallas! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175625p Property Id 175625 (RLNE5303456) Other Amenities: Other (Floor Covering: Carpet). Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Other (Freezer), Microwave



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1917-ashby-st-dallas-tx-75204-usa-unit-5/7eaa6d55-bac5-45d7-9a45-986e6f92d567



(RLNE5481846)