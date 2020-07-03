Rent Calculator
1916 Abshire Lane
1916 Abshire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1916 Abshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated townhouse, see to appreciate. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1916 Abshire Lane have any available units?
1916 Abshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1916 Abshire Lane have?
Some of 1916 Abshire Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1916 Abshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Abshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Abshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Abshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1916 Abshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Abshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1916 Abshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Abshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Abshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1916 Abshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Abshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1916 Abshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Abshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Abshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
