Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:40 PM

1915 Ashby St 5

1915 Ashby Street · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Ashby Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ashby townhomes - Property Id: 175625

NEW Luxury 2,000 sqft fully furnished 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse. 2 car garage NEW DESIGNER FURNITURE, LINENS AND FINISHINGS. Superior, brand new washer and dryer. Includes a spacious two car garage. Second floor open concept plan for entertaining with the kitchen, dining room & large den. ALL granite counters. Master bedroom includes oversized separate jetted tub, shower & dual vanities. Private outdoor backyard area. Truly in the heart of Dallas!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175625
Property Id 175625

(RLNE5384843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Ashby St 5 have any available units?
1915 Ashby St 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Ashby St 5 have?
Some of 1915 Ashby St 5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Ashby St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Ashby St 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Ashby St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Ashby St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1915 Ashby St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Ashby St 5 offers parking.
Does 1915 Ashby St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Ashby St 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Ashby St 5 have a pool?
No, 1915 Ashby St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Ashby St 5 have accessible units?
No, 1915 Ashby St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Ashby St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Ashby St 5 has units with dishwashers.

