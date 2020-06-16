Rent Calculator
1911 Amerigo Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1911 Amerigo Drive
1911 Amerigo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1911 Amerigo Drive, Dallas, TX 75051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive have any available units?
1911 Amerigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1911 Amerigo Drive have?
Some of 1911 Amerigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1911 Amerigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Amerigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Amerigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Amerigo Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Amerigo Drive offers parking.
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Amerigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 Amerigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 Amerigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Amerigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Amerigo Drive has units with dishwashers.
