Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1910 S Lamar St

1910 South Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 South Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
e-payments
package receiving
*** $750 off first month's rent on a 12-month lease! ***

RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Built in Microwave
Tile Backsplash
Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths 
Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures
Lofty 10-14 foot ceilings
Undermount sinks
Pendant and LED Lighting
Skyline Lounge with Fireplace and TV
Washer and Dryer Included 
Wood-inspired Flooring
Spacious and Modern Kitchens 
Modern Cabinets
Breakfast Bar 
Kitchen Island*
Pantry*
Oversized Balcony* 
Stunning Downtown Views
Refreshing Courtyard and Pool Views
Chic Baths 
Double Sinks in Master Bath*
Linen Closet*
Shoe Lover's Closets 
Stained Concrete Floors*
* In Select Apartments

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Waived application and admin fees for Dallas Teachers, Dallas Nurses and Dr.’s, US Military and Vets, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire and Dallas Paramedic 
Online Payments Available
On-Site Management and Maintenance
Relaxing Swimming Pool with Spacious Sun Deck 
Resident Events
Email Notification of Package Delivery
Awesome Downtown Views
Apple Powered Business Center 
Dallas Green Build Community
Walk to Dining and Entertainment 
Easy access to 1-30, US-75, and 1-35
Near Dallas Farmers Market
Professional And Responsive On Site Management
Electronic Communications with Management Office
Package Acceptance
Personal Account Management
Online Rent Payments
Recurring Auto-Payment Option
On-site Maintenance
Resident Clubroom 
Pet Friendly
Fitness Center
Online Service Requests and Status Updates via Resident Portal
Free e-Check Payments
Skyline Lounge with Fireplace and TV
Cash Payments via Moneygram Accepted
Interactive Workout Room with Fitness on Demand

(RLNE5089108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 S Lamar St have any available units?
1910 S Lamar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 S Lamar St have?
Some of 1910 S Lamar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 S Lamar St currently offering any rent specials?
1910 S Lamar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 S Lamar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 S Lamar St is pet friendly.
Does 1910 S Lamar St offer parking?
No, 1910 S Lamar St does not offer parking.
Does 1910 S Lamar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 S Lamar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 S Lamar St have a pool?
Yes, 1910 S Lamar St has a pool.
Does 1910 S Lamar St have accessible units?
No, 1910 S Lamar St does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 S Lamar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 S Lamar St does not have units with dishwashers.

