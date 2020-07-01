1910 S Lamar St

Amenities
*** $750 off first month's rent on a 12-month lease! ***
RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Built in Microwave
Tile Backsplash
Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths
Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures
Lofty 10-14 foot ceilings
Undermount sinks
Pendant and LED Lighting
Washer and Dryer Included
Wood-inspired Flooring
Spacious and Modern Kitchens
Modern Cabinets
Breakfast Bar
Kitchen Island*
Pantry*
Oversized Balcony*
Stunning Downtown Views
Refreshing Courtyard and Pool Views
Chic Baths
Double Sinks in Master Bath*
Linen Closet*
Shoe Lover's Closets
Stained Concrete Floors*
* In Select Apartments
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Waived application and admin fees for Dallas Teachers, Dallas Nurses and Dr.’s, US Military and Vets, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire and Dallas Paramedic
On-Site Management and Maintenance
Relaxing Swimming Pool with Spacious Sun Deck
Resident Events
Email Notification of Package Delivery
Awesome Downtown Views
Apple Powered Business Center
Dallas Green Build Community
Walk to Dining and Entertainment
Easy access to 1-30, US-75, and 1-35
Near Dallas Farmers Market
Professional And Responsive On Site Management
Electronic Communications with Management Office
Personal Account Management
Recurring Auto-Payment Option
Resident Clubroom
Pet Friendly
Fitness Center
Online Service Requests and Status Updates via Resident Portal
Free e-Check Payments
Skyline Lounge with Fireplace and TV
Cash Payments via Moneygram Accepted
Interactive Workout Room with Fitness on Demand
(RLNE5089108)