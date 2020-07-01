1910 S Lamar St

Amenities

*** $750 off first month's rent on a 12-month lease! ***



RESIDENCE FEATURES:

Built in Microwave

Tile Backsplash

Sleek Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths

Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures

Lofty 10-14 foot ceilings

Undermount sinks

Pendant and LED Lighting

Skyline Lounge with Fireplace and TV

Washer and Dryer Included

Wood-inspired Flooring

Spacious and Modern Kitchens

Modern Cabinets

Breakfast Bar

Kitchen Island*

Pantry*

Oversized Balcony*

Stunning Downtown Views

Refreshing Courtyard and Pool Views

Chic Baths

Double Sinks in Master Bath*

Linen Closet*

Shoe Lover's Closets

Stained Concrete Floors*

* In Select Apartments



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Waived application and admin fees for Dallas Teachers, Dallas Nurses and Dr.’s, US Military and Vets, Dallas Police, Dallas Fire and Dallas Paramedic

Online Payments Available

On-Site Management and Maintenance

Relaxing Swimming Pool with Spacious Sun Deck

Resident Events

Email Notification of Package Delivery

Awesome Downtown Views

Apple Powered Business Center

Dallas Green Build Community

Walk to Dining and Entertainment

Easy access to 1-30, US-75, and 1-35

Near Dallas Farmers Market

Professional And Responsive On Site Management

Electronic Communications with Management Office

Package Acceptance

Personal Account Management

Online Rent Payments

Recurring Auto-Payment Option

On-site Maintenance

Resident Clubroom

Pet Friendly

Fitness Center

Online Service Requests and Status Updates via Resident Portal

Free e-Check Payments

Skyline Lounge with Fireplace and TV

Cash Payments via Moneygram Accepted

Interactive Workout Room with Fitness on Demand



