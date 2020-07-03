All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1910 Bonnie View Road

1910 Bonnie View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Bonnie View Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Another fabulous renovation by Mark. Beautiful updated home close to downtown, Bishop Arts and Trinity Grove. Open living concept living dining and kitchen. Front deck with views of Cedar Crest Golf. Available to show Monday November 26.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Bonnie View Road have any available units?
1910 Bonnie View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Bonnie View Road have?
Some of 1910 Bonnie View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Bonnie View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Bonnie View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Bonnie View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Bonnie View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1910 Bonnie View Road offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Bonnie View Road offers parking.
Does 1910 Bonnie View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Bonnie View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Bonnie View Road have a pool?
No, 1910 Bonnie View Road does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Bonnie View Road have accessible units?
No, 1910 Bonnie View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Bonnie View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Bonnie View Road has units with dishwashers.

