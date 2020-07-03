1910 Bonnie View Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Another fabulous renovation by Mark. Beautiful updated home close to downtown, Bishop Arts and Trinity Grove. Open living concept living dining and kitchen. Front deck with views of Cedar Crest Golf. Available to show Monday November 26.