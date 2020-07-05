1904 Billie Drive

Larger 3 bedroom with nice hardwood floors. Arranged so that pool area is visible from dining room. Covered patio. Easy to live in. Easy to enjoy. Close from of home off from living area if you're having a pool party.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
