Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

1904 Billie Drive

1904 Billie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Billie Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Larger 3 bedroom with nice hardwood floors. Arranged so that pool area is visible from dining room. Covered patio. Easy to live in. Easy to enjoy. Close from of home off from living area if you're having a pool party.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Billie Drive have any available units?
1904 Billie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Billie Drive have?
Some of 1904 Billie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Billie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Billie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Billie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Billie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1904 Billie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Billie Drive offers parking.
Does 1904 Billie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Billie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Billie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1904 Billie Drive has a pool.
Does 1904 Billie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Billie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Billie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Billie Drive has units with dishwashers.

