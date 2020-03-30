All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:21 AM

1903 Sedona Ln

1903 Sedona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Sedona Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near Hwy 67 & Loop 12 - 1 Story Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Granite Countertops, Full-Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, Single Wall Oven (Electric) Cooktop with Vent-a-hood (Electric) Dishwasher, Disposal, Hardwoods Floors, and Central Heat & Air.

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5085462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Sedona Ln have any available units?
1903 Sedona Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 Sedona Ln have?
Some of 1903 Sedona Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Sedona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Sedona Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Sedona Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Sedona Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Sedona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Sedona Ln offers parking.
Does 1903 Sedona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Sedona Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Sedona Ln have a pool?
No, 1903 Sedona Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Sedona Ln have accessible units?
No, 1903 Sedona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Sedona Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Sedona Ln has units with dishwashers.

