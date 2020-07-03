All apartments in Dallas
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3

19019 State Hwy 289 · No Longer Available
Location

19019 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Rent:$845
1 bedroom 1 bath
split level floorplan
Washer/Dryer Provided
Deposit:$200
app fee/per person :$50

Look & Lease Special - $250 off September Rent on move ins before August 31st (12 month lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have any available units?
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have a pool?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have a pool.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have units with air conditioning.

