All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3
19019 State Hwy 289
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19019 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Rent:$845
1 bedroom 1 bath
split level floorplan
Washer/Dryer Provided
Deposit:$200
app fee/per person :$50
Look & Lease Special - $250 off September Rent on move ins before August 31st (12 month lease)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have any available units?
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have a pool?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have a pool.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19019 Preston Rd Unit: A3 does not have units with air conditioning.
