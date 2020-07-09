All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:36 AM

18753 Vista Del Sol Drive

18753 Vista Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

18753 Vista Del Sol, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MUST See!!! Charming & nestled in Parkway Village community close to Bush & North Dallas Tollway. Open spacious rooms throughout, ideal for entertaining. DOWNSTAIRS: Wood Laminated floors , lots of windows & light, Granite Counters in kitchen, ceramic tile floors. Living Room with fireplace, 2 dining areas. UP: Master bedroom 16x13 w-Walk-in closet; plus 2 bedrooms; Game Room-Living Rm 16x15 with additional fireplace & 2 Full baths. Enjoy community pool, tennis & clubhouse. Nice back yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have any available units?
18753 Vista Del Sol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have?
Some of 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18753 Vista Del Sol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive offers parking.
Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive has a pool.
Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have accessible units?
No, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18753 Vista Del Sol Drive has units with dishwashers.

