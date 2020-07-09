18753 Vista Del Sol Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

MUST See!!! Charming & nestled in Parkway Village community close to Bush & North Dallas Tollway. Open spacious rooms throughout, ideal for entertaining. DOWNSTAIRS: Wood Laminated floors , lots of windows & light, Granite Counters in kitchen, ceramic tile floors. Living Room with fireplace, 2 dining areas. UP: Master bedroom 16x13 w-Walk-in closet; plus 2 bedrooms; Game Room-Living Rm 16x15 with additional fireplace & 2 Full baths. Enjoy community pool, tennis & clubhouse. Nice back yard with storage shed.