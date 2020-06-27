18732 Vista Del Sol

Mediterranean Style stucco home with Spanish Tile Roof. Vaulted ceilings, and Office with double doors. Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter tops and under mount sinks. Access to Community Pool, Tennis Courts, and workout room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
