18732 Vista Del Sol
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:56 PM

18732 Vista Del Sol

18732 Vista Del Sol Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18732 Vista Del Sol Dr, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Mediterranean Style stucco home with Spanish Tile Roof. Vaulted ceilings, and Office with double doors. Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter tops and under mount sinks. Access to Community Pool, Tennis Courts, and workout room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18732 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
18732 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18732 Vista Del Sol have?
Some of 18732 Vista Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18732 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
18732 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18732 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 18732 Vista Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18732 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 18732 Vista Del Sol offers parking.
Does 18732 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18732 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18732 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 18732 Vista Del Sol has a pool.
Does 18732 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 18732 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 18732 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18732 Vista Del Sol has units with dishwashers.

