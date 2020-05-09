18731 Mapletree Lane

WOW great area with pool upstairs has game area and two bedrooms 3 car garage..downstairs has den with fireplace, dining master bedroom plus another bedroom and great living room with another fireplace
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
