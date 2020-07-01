All apartments in Dallas
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

18600 Dallas North Tollway · No Longer Available
Location

18600 Dallas North Tollway, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
North Dallas unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply to this unit through the website, please visit the address above to apply in person. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have any available units?
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have?
Some of 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 currently offering any rent specials?
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 pet-friendly?
No, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 offer parking?
Yes, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 offers parking.
Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have a pool?
Yes, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 has a pool.
Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have accessible units?
No, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 does not have accessible units.
Does 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287 has units with dishwashers.

