Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

18600 Dallas Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

18600 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
 

North Dallas unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18619513

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

