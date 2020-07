Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice 1st story duplex with lots of space. New paint and kitchen remodeled with stainless appliances. Short walk to shopping and entertainment on lower greenville. If your looking for a nice original space with lots of charm, this is it. Available September 1st.