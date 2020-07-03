All apartments in Dallas
18528 Vista Del Sol
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:00 AM

18528 Vista Del Sol

18528 Vista Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

18528 Vista Del Sol, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home for lease in North Dallas. You'll be drawn in to the functional & flexible spaces afforded to you. The first floor houses 2 living areas with individual fireplaces, formal dining, kitchen & breakfast area, along w guest bedroom + bathroom. The 2nd floor hosts the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom & third living area. Kitchen has been upgraded w beautiful counters, stainless steel appliances & travertine floors. Bright & light master bedroom boasts tall ceilings & its own fireplace. Master bathroom feat. walk in shower, separate tub, double vanities & spacious walk in closet. Enclosed patio provides flexible space to enjoy the backyard retreat. Plano ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18528 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
18528 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18528 Vista Del Sol have?
Some of 18528 Vista Del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18528 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
18528 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18528 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 18528 Vista Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18528 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 18528 Vista Del Sol offers parking.
Does 18528 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18528 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18528 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
No, 18528 Vista Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 18528 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 18528 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 18528 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18528 Vista Del Sol has units with dishwashers.

