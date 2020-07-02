18507 Timber Oaks Drive

Amenities

Available for immediate move-in! Located in desirable Timber Glen subdivision with EXEMPLARY schools. Well designed 3 bedroom plus study, two story home with all bedrooms upstairs, two spacious living rooms, dining, and kitchen area with tall entrance. Large fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. No HOA neighborhood! This home was recently renovated with updated fixtures, new paint, and total mechanical overhaul offering a totally stress-free experience. Minutes from PGBT and central location for most commutes! Pets are allowed with a 100 percent refundable pet deposit.