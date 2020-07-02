All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18507 Timber Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18507 Timber Oaks Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

18507 Timber Oaks Drive

18507 Timber Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18507 Timber Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in! Located in desirable Timber Glen subdivision with EXEMPLARY schools. Well designed 3 bedroom plus study, two story home with all bedrooms upstairs, two spacious living rooms, dining, and kitchen area with tall entrance. Large fenced backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. No HOA neighborhood! This home was recently renovated with updated fixtures, new paint, and total mechanical overhaul offering a totally stress-free experience. Minutes from PGBT and central location for most commutes! Pets are allowed with a 100 percent refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have any available units?
18507 Timber Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have?
Some of 18507 Timber Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18507 Timber Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18507 Timber Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 Timber Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 Timber Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18507 Timber Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University