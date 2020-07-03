All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 184 Leda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
184 Leda Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

184 Leda Drive

184 Leda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

184 Leda Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage in Lake Highlands Estates. Designer paint colors. Polished hardwoods. Recessed Lighting. Updated kitchen with beautiful granite and stone counters, tile flooring and white glass appliances. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, MWave and Gas Range. Master Bedroom has renovated shower bath. Central Heat & Air. Stack WD Connections. Automatic 1 car garage. Enjoy a large fenced in yard with mature trees, open patio and privacy fence. Excellent location close to White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Leda Drive have any available units?
184 Leda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Leda Drive have?
Some of 184 Leda Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Leda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
184 Leda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Leda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 184 Leda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 184 Leda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 184 Leda Drive offers parking.
Does 184 Leda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Leda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Leda Drive have a pool?
No, 184 Leda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 184 Leda Drive have accessible units?
No, 184 Leda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Leda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Leda Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia on Moser
2103 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University