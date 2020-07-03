184 Leda Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage in Lake Highlands Estates. Designer paint colors. Polished hardwoods. Recessed Lighting. Updated kitchen with beautiful granite and stone counters, tile flooring and white glass appliances. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, MWave and Gas Range. Master Bedroom has renovated shower bath. Central Heat & Air. Stack WD Connections. Automatic 1 car garage. Enjoy a large fenced in yard with mature trees, open patio and privacy fence. Excellent location close to White Rock Lake.