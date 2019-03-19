All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1835 Prairie View Drive

1835 Prairie View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Prairie View Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home just a few blocks away from UT Southwestern Medical District. The newly remodeled bathroom features a large stand up shower. Wood laminate flooring throughout and a new 6 foot wooden fence in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have any available units?
1835 Prairie View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Prairie View Drive have?
Some of 1835 Prairie View Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Prairie View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Prairie View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Prairie View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Prairie View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Prairie View Drive offers parking.
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Prairie View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have a pool?
No, 1835 Prairie View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1835 Prairie View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 Prairie View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

