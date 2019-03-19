Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home just a few blocks away from UT Southwestern Medical District. The newly remodeled bathroom features a large stand up shower. Wood laminate flooring throughout and a new 6 foot wooden fence in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1835 Prairie View Drive have any available units?
1835 Prairie View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Prairie View Drive have?
Some of 1835 Prairie View Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Prairie View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Prairie View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.