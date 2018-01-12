All apartments in Dallas
1832 Brook Terrace Trail

1832 Brook Terrace Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Brook Terrace Trail, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have any available units?
1832 Brook Terrace Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have?
Some of 1832 Brook Terrace Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Brook Terrace Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Brook Terrace Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Brook Terrace Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail offer parking?
No, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have a pool?
No, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have accessible units?
No, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Brook Terrace Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Brook Terrace Trail has units with dishwashers.

