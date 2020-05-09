Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1827 Deer Path Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1827 Deer Path Drive
1827 Deer Path Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1827 Deer Path Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive have any available units?
1827 Deer Path Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1827 Deer Path Drive have?
Some of 1827 Deer Path Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1827 Deer Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Deer Path Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Deer Path Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Deer Path Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive offer parking?
No, 1827 Deer Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Deer Path Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Deer Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Deer Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Deer Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Deer Path Drive has units with dishwashers.
