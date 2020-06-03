Rent Calculator
1826 Fordham Road
1826 Fordham Road
1826 Fordham Road
Location
1826 Fordham Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
THIS A 2 BEDROOM, 1 BEDROOM HOME. IT FEATURES A MOCK FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1826 Fordham Road have any available units?
1826 Fordham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1826 Fordham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Fordham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Fordham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Fordham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1826 Fordham Road offer parking?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have a pool?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have accessible units?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
