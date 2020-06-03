All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

1826 Fordham Road

1826 Fordham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Fordham Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
THIS A 2 BEDROOM, 1 BEDROOM HOME. IT FEATURES A MOCK FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Fordham Road have any available units?
1826 Fordham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1826 Fordham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Fordham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Fordham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Fordham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1826 Fordham Road offer parking?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have a pool?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have accessible units?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Fordham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 Fordham Road does not have units with air conditioning.

