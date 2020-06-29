1824 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Gated and Gorgeous-Boutique Modern Condo. Located in the heart of the Henderson-Greenville Corridor. This Home offers a clean and modern finish out. Rich amenities include:Custom shaker style cabinets,pure white quartz countertops,polish chrome finishes,oak nailed down hardwoods,stainless steel appliances,pendant lighting,brick style glass tile,marble and frameless glass showers. You will enjoy the urban living and walkability of this booming neighborhood surrounded by new developments and located near many dining and shopping choices,including an easy walk to Sprouts and Trader Joe's. Don't miss the wonderful private outdoor space (11X26), perfect for grilling and pets. Don't miss the 3D Personal Walking Tour!