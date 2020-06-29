All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1824 Euclid Avenue

1824 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated and Gorgeous-Boutique Modern Condo. Located in the heart of the Henderson-Greenville Corridor. This Home offers a clean and modern finish out. Rich amenities include:Custom shaker style cabinets,pure white quartz countertops,polish chrome finishes,oak nailed down hardwoods,stainless steel appliances,pendant lighting,brick style glass tile,marble and frameless glass showers. You will enjoy the urban living and walkability of this booming neighborhood surrounded by new developments and located near many dining and shopping choices,including an easy walk to Sprouts and Trader Joe's. Don't miss the wonderful private outdoor space (11X26), perfect for grilling and pets. Don't miss the 3D Personal Walking Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1824 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1824 Euclid Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1824 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1824 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1824 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

