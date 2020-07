Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Patio home in Private Gated Community! Gorgeous interior features Hardwood Floors, Granite countertops and Stainless Appliances in the heart of Dallas with Plano schools! Unique floorplan with Master suite on the same level as the living, dining & Kitchen! Frankford Lake offers a Low maintenance lifestyle. A fourth room on the top floor can be used as an office or loft! Walk distance to dining & retail!