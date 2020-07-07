Rent Calculator
1811 Sea Gull Dr
1811 Sea Gull Drive
·
No Longer Available
1811 Sea Gull Drive, Dallas, TX 75051
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sea Gull Drive Property - Property Id: 106234
The property is half a mile away from a park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106234
Property Id 106234
(RLNE4772572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have any available units?
1811 Sea Gull Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have?
Some of 1811 Sea Gull Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1811 Sea Gull Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Sea Gull Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Sea Gull Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Sea Gull Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr offer parking?
No, 1811 Sea Gull Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Sea Gull Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have a pool?
No, 1811 Sea Gull Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have accessible units?
No, 1811 Sea Gull Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Sea Gull Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Sea Gull Dr has units with dishwashers.
